CM asked to execute projects in Chitral

CHITRAL: A group of local leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday asked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to order the execution of the approved uplift projects in Chitral.

Speaking at a press conference, PTI leaders, including Haji Sultan, Aftab Tahir, Mohammad Qasim and others lauded the chief minister for visiting Chitral on several occasions and approving development projects for the far-flung places there.

They were also all praise for Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazirzada and said that he also helped secure mega projects for Chitral. Reposing confidence in the PTI leadership, they asked the chief minister to order the relevant officials to issue the tenders for the approved projects for their execution.