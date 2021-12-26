JUI-F to flex muscles for Punjab LB polls

MULTAN: The Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) has decided to contest Local Bodies polls in Punjab with full preparations after winning seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“Like other districts, we will take part in the Local Body elections in Multan and South Punjab,” the JUI(F) decided in a meeting on Saturday.

The JUI(F) unanimously announced contestants for different slots by nominating District Amir Maulana Muhammad Ayaz-ul-Haq Qasmi for Chairman District Council Multan and City and Amir Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Akbar for Mayor Multan Metropolitan Corporation.

“The KP people have rejected the PTI government and substantiated rigging in 2018 elections by winning the local elections under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” JUI leaders said in a meeting of the District Working Committee.

Maulana Ayaz-ul-Haq Qasmi said the party would capture more seats in Multan and other districts.

The JUI(F) office-bearers Senior Deputy Amir Qari Abdul Rehman Qasmi, Deputy Commander Qari Tayyab Farid, Maulana Abu Bakr Usman Al-Azhari, Deputy Nazm Maulana Muhammad Qasim Jami also addressed the meeting.