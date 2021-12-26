JUI-F to flex muscles for Punjab LB polls

MULTAN: The Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) has decided to contest Local Bodies polls in Punjab with full preparations after winning seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
“Like other districts, we will take part in the Local Body elections in Multan and South Punjab,” the JUI(F) decided in a meeting on Saturday.
The JUI(F) unanimously announced contestants for different slots by nominating District Amir Maulana Muhammad Ayaz-ul-Haq Qasmi for Chairman District Council Multan and City and Amir Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman Akbar for Mayor Multan Metropolitan Corporation.
“The KP people have rejected the PTI government and substantiated rigging in 2018 elections by winning the local elections under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” JUI leaders said in a meeting of the District Working Committee.
Maulana Ayaz-ul-Haq Qasmi said the party would capture more seats in Multan and other districts.
The JUI(F) office-bearers Senior Deputy Amir Qari Abdul Rehman Qasmi, Deputy Commander Qari Tayyab Farid, Maulana Abu Bakr Usman Al-Azhari, Deputy Nazm Maulana Muhammad Qasim Jami also addressed the meeting.
TEHRAN: Ten people were killed and more than a dozen injured in Iran on Saturday when a truck collided with a minibus...
ISLAMABAD: In an alarming development, the gap between import data of State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan Bureau of...
NEW DELHI: Reacting sharply to hate speeches made at a ‘Dharma Sansad’ held recently in Haridwar, Congress leader...
WASHINGTON: NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary instrument built to peer the farthest corners of the...
NEW DELHI: In a latest attack by Hindu extremists targeting Christians in Indian state of Karnataka, a group of men...
NEW YORK: Terrifying revelations of atrocities against the Christian community in India have been brought to light by...
Comments