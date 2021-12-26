Teenage girl found dead in mysterious circumstances in Orangi

A teenage girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a house in Orangi Town on Saturday.

Though it was initially reported that the girl had committed suicide, the case later took another turn after the victim’s younger brothers claimed that an unidentified person had strangled her to death.

The incident took place at a house located in Orangi Town within the limits of the Pakistan Bazaar police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where she was identified as 13-year-old Anusha, daughter of Akhtar.

Police said the victim used to live with her father and siblings and her mother had died. They added that her father was at work when she died.

Initially, it was reported that the girl had committed suicide but the case took a U-turn after the victim’s brothers who were present at the house when the incident took place told the family and the police that an unidentified person had arrived at their house who strangled their sister to death.

The brothers also claimed that the suspect also threatened them before leaving the house.

Though the victim’s father refused conducting the post-mortem of the victim and did not lodge a case, police initiated investigations. SSP Suhai Aziz said a police team headed by DSP Jafar Baloch had been constituted to determine the nature of the incident as the statement of the victim’s younger brothers could not be ignored. Further investigations are under way.