73rd Punjab Games from Jan 24

LAHORE: The 73rd Punjab Games will be held from January 24 to 27 in Lahore.

Addressing a press conference here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti gave details of the games.

He said that the competitions of 24 sports disciplines will be organised during the Games, eight of them only for women. “We will also organise competitions for special children,” he added.