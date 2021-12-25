IG orders action over kite-flying, wheelie-doing

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has ordered field officers to wreak massive crackdown against kite-flying, one-wheeling and aerial firing on Quaid-e-Azam day, Christmas and weekends.

Giving instructions to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of Punjab, IG Punjab said that the main function of the police is to provide security and peaceful environment to people. IG said strict action should be taken against the negative elements involved in illegal activities on the said occasions. Field officers should be present in the field on Quaid Day and Christmas to ensure full implementation of devised security plan. IG Punjab said that those involved in making, buying and selling kites and metal strings as well as one wheeling and aerial firing should be handcuffed immediately.

CHRISTIAN EMPLOYEES: IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that Christian employees serving in Punjab Police are a valuable asset of the department. He said that Christian workers have served remarkably in every section of society and their contribution in maintaining peace and development of country do not need any introduction. He expressed these views while addressing a special ceremony in honour of Christian employees on the eve of Christmas at Central Police Office on Friday. IG Punjab along with Christian employees working in Central Police Office shared Christmas cake and distributed Eidi among Christian employees.

Mock security exercise: Special Protection Unit (SPU), Elite, Quick Response Force and other personnel participated in mock exercise organised to check security arrangements at Central Police Punjab on Friday. Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that during the mock drills, security personnel foiled a mock terrorist attack on CPO. He told that, during mock exercise, SPU did practical demonstration and eliminated the fictitious terrorists and took injured persons to the hospital.