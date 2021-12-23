ISLAMABAD: A case has been registered against a Senate employee who allegedly harassed a woman in the federal capital, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

In a video, which went viral on social media, a woman can be seen lashing out at a man about filming her without consent. The woman kept asking him to show the video, but the man refused to cooperate and ran away.

Islamabad police took notice of the video, contacted the woman, and registered a case against the person. In the first information report (FIR), the woman has said that she had stopped by an ATM in Islamabad, and the person started recording a video of her. "I asked the person why he was shooting the video. At this, the man admitted that he was filming me and made a run for it," the woman said in the FIR.

Meanwhile, Senate officials informed Geo News that the man, Rana Azhar, is an 18-grade employee of the Senate's legislative branch. Later, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani suspended the government official and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

