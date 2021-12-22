Armed groups deploy in Libyan capital

Tripoli: Armed groups deployed on Tuesday in suburbs of Libya’s capital, witnesses and local media said, as the country awaited the postponement of a presidential election supposed to take place in three days.
On Tuesday morning, images posted online showed a tank and pickup trucks mounted with machine guns in Fornaj district, close to the university campus, where some roads were blocked with piles of sandbags guarded by armed men.
Schools and the University of Tripoli closed as a precaution but there were no firefights, residents said. The mobilisations came as Libyans await an official announcement that presidential elections, set for Friday, have been postponed.
The vote is meant to cap a United Nations-led peace process aiming to move the oil-rich North African country past a decade of conflict since the country’s 2011 revolt. But the electoral process has been undermined by divisions over its legal basis and the candidacies of divisive figures.
Kuala Lumpur: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamud will be discharged from a specialist heart hospital in...
Lagos: Nigeria on Tuesday said cases have shot up in Africa’s most populous nation, urging people to respect...
LOBOC, Philippines: Troops raced on Tuesday to deliver food and water to typhoon-ravaged islands of the Philippines as...
PARIS: From Mount Everest to the Mariana Trench, microplastics are everywhere - even high in the Earth’s troposphere...
COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s parliament on Tuesday voted to expel former migration minister Inger Stojberg, who was...
BEIRUT: The international community will not show up for Lebanon if political paralysis continues to hamper the...
Comments