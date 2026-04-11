Lucy Liu underwent surgery after wrong diagnosis

Lucy Liu opened up about a terrifying chapter from her past.

Speaking with People Magazine, the actress revealed that she once underwent surgery after being wrongly diagnosed with cancer.

Advertisement

In 1990s, she discovered a lump in her breast and sought medical advice. At the time, the doctor diagnosed it as cancer and trusting the diagnoses, Liu moved forward with surgery to remove the lump.

"I didn't really think too much about it. But it was scary, because at that time, there was less information that was available, because we didn't have internet," Liu said of her cancer diagnoses.

Now, decades later the Devil Wears Prada 2 actress reflected on her journey, saying, "I think that was the beginning of understanding how to advocate for myself."

"Even though my friend had said to get a second opinion, I sort of thought, 'Well, what's the point? The doctor knows what they're talking about," Lucy Liu recalled.

Furthermore, the actress emphasised on the importance of early diagnoses through cancer screening, saying, "It's not about the fixing, it's about really understanding what screening is, and about information and advocacy. That's a really important thing."

"And even though there is so much available to us technologically, a lot of people don't do it because they don't want to know if something's wrong or they're too busy. ... [But] as busy as you are, it's a lifesaving thing, because, oftentimes, it's caught too late, and at that point, you're basically scrambling to figure out what your resources are," Liu added.