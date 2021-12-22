SHC gives CBC and DHA last chance to file compliance reports

A DHA counsel submitted a statement with regard to the current situation of pollution in Sea View and the efforts put in by it in this regard. File photo

The Sindh High Court (SHC) took exception to the failure of Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) and the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) to file comprehensive reports with regard to the dumping of sewage and industrial waste into the Arabia Sea near private restaurants in Sea View.

The court gave last chance to the cantonment board and the DHA to file their compliance reports, observing that in case of failure, appropriate orders against delinquent officers would be passed.

The direction came on a petition against the dumping of sewage and industrial waste into the sea. The petitioners — World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan), Citizens for Better Environment (Shehri–CBE), Pakistan Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and others — approached the high court, seeking an injunction against the release of industrial waste and untreated sewage into the sea.

The DHA counsel submitted a statement with regard to current situation of pollution in Sea View and the efforts put in by it in this regard. The counsel filed an official report on the sewage treatment plant. The court, after taking the report on record, directed the respondents to file compliance reports by February 22.



The petitioners submitted that two sewage and industrial waste dumps had been installed at Sea View which were polluting the sea. They requested the SHC to order action against those responsible for the installation of the waste dumps in order to protect marine life and reduce health risks.

The petitioners also attached in the application pictures taken both on-site and through Google Earth, which clearly showed the sewage and industrial dumps installed at an approximate distance of 50 metres from the sea. The pictures also showed the open discharge of waste into the sea.

It was further submitted in the petition that the flow of industrial waste and sewage into the sea was happening openly unconcealed, and this, besides contaminating the sea, was causing the entire area to be enveloped by an unbearable stench. The petitioners maintained that it was an infringement of the fundamental rights of the citizens.

They expressed the fear that such an untoward situation had been exposing the visitors to the beach to serious health risks as sewage and industrial waste was causing various diseases and medical conditions. Besides, oral exposure to sewage-contaminated water could also give root to deadly diseases such as hepatitis, they stated.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that the acts and omissions of the civic agencies were not only destroying marine life and disturbing the ecological balance, but their oversight was affecting the health of citizens who visited the beach for recreation.

The counsel maintained that locals living near the beaches commonly found corpses of endangered green turtles and other cetaceans that had died due to water pollution. Referring to the pictures taken from Google Earth, the counsel brought the court’s attention towards the water around Sea View which appeared dirty and dark in colour, whereas water around the beach at other coastal areas of Pakistan such as Gwadar looked blue and clear.

The petitioners requested the SHC to direct the civic agencies to take steps for cleanliness of the beaches and ensure that sewage and industrial waste was not discharged into the sea.