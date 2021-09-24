‘If water not provided to Defence and Clifton, we will blockade KWSB offices’

PTI Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi has said the people of DHA have longed for a drop of water, and the authorities should solve the problem as soon as possible.

He said on Wednesday he had requested the Karachi administrator to ensure a water supply in DHA. He warned that if the area was not provided its share of water, there would be a full-scale protest outside the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

MPA Qureshi further said Defence and Clifton residents were fed up with the water shortage, and they had been submitting applications to the authorities concerned, but no hearing was being held anywhere.

Citizens were forced to buy drinking water, which was “a great shame for the higher authorities as they cannot even provide their citizens with the basic necessities of life like water”, he added.

On the other hand, the PTI leader alleged, the tanker mafia was also busy making money with the connivance of the water board. He said that we are the elected representatives of the people, so we will never surrender to this mafia.

He also expressed anger over the rotten system of the KWSB, saying that due to the incompetence of the water board in the rainy season, roads and residential areas also looked like dirty ponds, and people were trapped in their homes.

Even now, Qureshi said, people in his constituency were suffering due to the unavailability of water. He warned the water board to immediately provide water to the DHA and Clifton areas and give them their due share or face full public protest.