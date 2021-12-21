Geo film ‘Ghabrana Nahi Hai’ teaser released

KARACHI: Saba Qamar and Zahid Ahmed’s new film, “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” will hit the Pakistani theaters soon as an official teaser of their joint project has been released.

Under the banner of Geo Films and production of JB films, this movie will be released on Eidul Fitr 2022. Penned by Mohsin Ali, “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” has been directed by Saqib Khan. It features famed actors Saba and Zahid in lead roles. The film had previously been scheduled for a release on Eidul Azha 2020, however, shooting for the project was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In “Ghabrana Nahi Hai”, Zahid Ahmed plays the role of a police officer (Sikander), while Syed Jibran’s character is still unclear. In the 47-second clip, it seems the two male characters are interested in developing relationship with Saba Qamar.

The first official teaser of the film, “Ghabrana Nahi Hai” has garnered massive attention from the fans on the social media, while the teaser does not offer much in the way of plot synopsis, but is instead a collection of scenes from the film, coupled with gold chain-sporting gangsters, gun-wielding police officers, sherwani-clad politicians, and a bride marching into a wedding venue filled with shocked guests, seemingly ready for a confrontation.

In the voiceover at the start of the teaser, Saba’s character can be heard uttering mesmerising dialogues, such as “Kya kuch nahin sochta insaan? Kaisay kaisay sapnay dekhta hai? The film also stars Zahid Ahmed, Syed Jibran and Nayyer Ijaz, with director Saqib Khan at the helm of the project.

In the teaser, Saba and Zahid can be seen riding atop a motorbike down a scenic road, while Syed Jibran’s character can also be seen watching a boxing match, seeming rather tense.