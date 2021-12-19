LHC orders amending Haq Mehar column in Nikahnama

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday asked the federal and provincial governments to amend the Haq Mehar column in the Nikahnamas. The court has directed the governments to add separate columns for cash, moveable and immoveable properties in the Nikahnama register. According to Islamic law, Haq Mehar is a compulsory payment paid by the husband to his wife-to-be in the form of money, jewellery, household goods, furniture, or any other type of property upon accepting her hand in marriage.
