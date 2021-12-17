PHP put on alert to help travellers in smog

LAHORE: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) teams should be on high alert to assist citizens in smog and fog and provide all possible help and protection to travellers. On the instructions of IG Punjab, Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif directed the Regional SPs of PHP while presiding over a monthly meeting at Police Lines Jiya Baga.

Shahid Hanif said that as per directions of IG Punjab, the number of patrolling teams on highways at night was being increased so that distressed citizens could be provided immediate help and protection. He said that awareness campaign should be intensified for prevention of traffic accidents and citizens should be made aware about safe driving and observance of rules.

Shahid Hanif said that in case of any problem, citizens can contact PHP helpline 1124 or 15 for help. He said that slow speed of vehicles and use of fog reflectors should be ensured at all times during fog and smog season. Addl IG directed that special awareness campaign regarding safe driving, use of fog lights and prevention of traffic accidents should be expedited during fog.

The monthly meeting held at Punjab Highway Patrol Police Lines also reviewed the performance from January to November 2020 and 2021. A detailed briefing on vehicles and check posts used by PHP was also presented at the meeting. All regional SPs gave briefings in meeting on performance of PHP teams in their regions concerned.