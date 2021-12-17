Gunmen kill man, injure wife in Jhang

JHANG: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a man and wounded his wife on Thursday. Asad Imran, 29, and his wife Robina, 28, were moving on a motorcycle when they reached near Chak 448/Hinjra, some bandits intercepted them and opened fire at them. As a result, Asad died on the spot and his wife sustained critical wounds. District police spokesperson Ali Abbas said the incident occurred in the limits of Mochiwala police and the couple belonged to Toba Tek Singh.