Gunmen kill man, injure wife in Jhang

JHANG: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a man and wounded his wife on Thursday. Asad Imran, 29, and his wife Robina, 28, were moving on a motorcycle when they reached near Chak 448/Hinjra, some bandits intercepted them and opened fire at them. As a result, Asad died on the spot and his wife sustained critical wounds. District police spokesperson Ali Abbas said the incident occurred in the limits of Mochiwala police and the couple belonged to Toba Tek Singh.
Swat to PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services arranged camps in various educational institutions of...
SUKKUR: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh on Thursday said that a solar energy project was being established to...
SUKKUR: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a sum total of multiple infrastructural and energy projects worth $62...
BAHAWALPUR: Five people died and in fog-related road accidents in different areas of Bahawalpur district on Thursday.A...
LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman telephoned the Chaudhry brothers – former prime...
QUETTA: A man died and a woman and a child sustained injuries in a landmine blast in Tehsil Mehwand of the Kohlu...
Comments