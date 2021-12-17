Activists voice concerns over growing incidents of violence against transgender community

Showing concerns over the growing incidents of violence against the transgender community, a group of women and transgender rights activists urged the government on Thursday to take practical steps for the protection of transgender and other vulnerable communities and take notice of the “unconstitutional discrimination the transgender community faces at public and private healthcare facilities”.

Addressing a news conference at the Karachi Press Club, the Gender Interactive Alliance’s leader Bindia Rana, Aurat March leader Sheema Kermani, transgender rights activists Shahzadi and Sara Gill, Sindh Commission of the Status of Women Chairperson Nuzhut Shirin and Pastor Ghazala Shafiq said that four transgender persons had died in Karachi within a month because of violence and discrimination.

Bijlee, a transgender person, was recently strangled in her own house. She was known to be on good terms with her neighbours and her primary source of income was begging, according to the activists. Toffe, a 19-year old transgender person, was refused treatment at the Civil Hospital because she was HIV-positive. She subsequently died because of the denial of her basic right.

In another case, Sherly, another transgender person, was so aggressively discriminated against in healthcare spaces that she was terrified to seek treatment when she needed it. Unfortunately, activists said, she passed away because of our healthcare system’s transphobia.

Also, a transgender person was violently murdered in Lyari. Her family doesn’t wish to disclose her name because they are still being threatened by the murderer.

“All of these were Khwaja Sira women and all of them were killed within one month in just one city,” said Rana. “We won't forget their names, their pain, and neither should you. They were all deprived of their right to life in the most callous manner, but what makes it worse is that we didn’t even hear about them through our media.”

The activists unequivocally condemned this systematic increase in violence and discrimination against the transgender community. “As a community deprived of its dignity in society, a process that started during colonisation, khawaja siras are still kept out of the mainstream society,” said Shahadi. “They aren’t able to access the same resources and facilities that everyone else can because we have failed to see them as humans and citizens equal to us, continuing the colonisers’ legacy.”

They also said that Khawaja Siras were shut out of public spaces, healthcare and educational institutions. “Imagine going to a public health institution and being refused medical care because you are a Khwaja Sira, dying right after. Imagine dying because you didn't get the adequate health care that the country’s constitution guarantees.”

The activists said hundreds of Khawaja Sira women are killed and physically abused every year in Pakistan.

“Tragically, we don't see the media or the state paying any attention to this issue. For some reason, we don't see the media reporting on this violence. We request that members of the press take notice of the increasing violence faced by the community,” said Shirin. “Failing to do so is akin to tacitly agreeing with their assailants, with their murders, and as a result, the cycle of brutality will simply go on.” The activists demanded a complete end to killings of transgender persons. They asked the state to take urgent notice of this grotesque epidemic plaguing one of the most vulnerable communities of Karachi.

They also demanded a thorough investigation into the four murders as well as action against the perpetrators. Activists also demanded that the medical fraternity uphold its Hippocratic oath and provide healthcare to Khwaja Sira patients without discrimination. They also demanded shelter for vulnerable transgender persons seeking safety where they could live without any threat.

They also urged the federal and provincial authorities to implement all obligations under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, including the establishment of protection centres and safe houses. They further demanded that the provincial bill proposed by the Khwaja Sira community be passed and adopted by the Sindh Assembly without any further delay.