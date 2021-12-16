Five WWF employees die in road accident

ABBOTTABAD: Five employees of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Pakistan died when their vehicle plunged into a ravine near Sori Bridge in Galiyat on Wednesday.
According to police, the WWF employees were on their way to Galiyat when their vehicle went out of control of driver due to slippery condition of road near Sori Bridge and fell into hundreds feet deep ditch.
As a result, they said, four persons died on the spot while another sustained serious injuries. The Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital, Abbottabad, and from where he was referred to the Ayub Teaching Hospital owing to his serious condition. However, he also succumbed to his injuries at the Ayub Teaching Hospital. Those who died were identified as Iftikhar Hussain, a resident of Tehkal Bala, Peshawar, Amir Saeed, a resident of Rawalpindi, Atif of Ghouri Town, Islamabad, Farhan Afridi of Khyber district and Rafiullah, a resident of Nishtarabad, Peshawar.
