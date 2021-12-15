Two women gang-raped during robbery in Lahore Defence

LAHORE: Two women have allegedly been gang raped during house robbery in Defence-C area on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the victim "N" had been living in a rented house with her two sisters and a friend. All those people were at home when at midnight three suspected robbers barged into the house.

They made them hostage on gunpoint and looted valuables - three mobile phones and cash of Rs45,000. The suspects instead of fleeing sexually assaulted two victims while the third suspect remained on guard. When the other residents of the house found an opportunity, they started crying for help. After sensing the critical situation, the neighbours called the police. The neighbours also extended help to the victims while the suspects attempted to run away.

A fleeing suspect has been arrested. He has been identified as Abid Ali, a resident of Pakpatan. Police have registered a case against the suspects and conducted medical examination of the victims and were searching for the fleeing suspects.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought action, report from CCPO Fayyaz Ahmad Dev.