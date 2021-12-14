Target to shift 60pc production on clean energy sources: Amin Aslam

Islamabad: Malik Amin Aslam, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, has said that our Nationally Determined Contributions were based on two pillars: shifting to clean energy with a target of shifting 60 per cent of our production to clean sources and basing our development on nature-based solutions which were aligned with the global framework.

Mr. Amin was speaking at the plenary session of the 24th Sustainable Development Conference on “Beyond the Pandemic, leaving no one behind” organised here by Sustainable Development Policy Institute.

The SAPM said that Pakistan came with a very clear plan at COP26 with our Recharge Pakistan Programme that is to be launched soon for using floodwaters to be recharging wetlands and restore our groundwater reserves. He said that Pakistan’s pavilion at COP-26 was one of the most visited pavilions that we had over 25 side events, showcasing our climate action adding that we held over 50 bilateral meetings with the heads of organisations like WB and ADB. adding Pakistan was amongst the top 4 countries out of 196 announced as “natural leader” for nature-based solutions. Pakistan was also announced as the Forestry Champion, he pointed out.

He said that 44% of the money lent to Pakistan by the World Bank goes into climate-positive pathways. He said that with bilateral engagements, there were a number of successes for Pakistan. Germany will grant 150 euros to Pakistan, the UK government 50 million pounds to be spent on water-based adaptation in Pakistan.

Former Finance Minister Dr Hafiz Pasha said that the laws must allow focus on ensuring the accountability of the State Bank of Pakistan. Moreover, the accountability should rest with the council under the PM, and there should be coordination with relevant ministers.

He also stated that the government should bring back the inflation monitor, which kept track of inflation in income groups as well as cities.

Dr Riaz Ahmed Shaikh, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, SZABIST University, criticised the practice of denying diversity and democracy and named it as one of the reasons behind rising extremism and radicalism within the country. He said a single national curriculum is “unconstitutional” as it is in violation of the 18th Amendment.

SDPI Executive Director Dr. Abid Q. Suleri said the private sector has historically been neglected and viewed as the villain in the context of climate change. However, he said, sustainable development cannot be achieved without corporate action.

Shoaib Sultan Khan, Chairman Rural Support Programmes Network, MNA Romina Khurshid, PPP leader Naveed Qamar and Shafqat Kakakhel also addressed the gathering.