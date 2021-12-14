PhD degrees awarded to five scholars

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars on Monday.Hafiz Noman Ahmad has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Imam Ibn-e-Taymiyyah’s Concept of Jihad and Contemporary Thought-Research and Analytical Studies’, Hafiza Zaufishan Naseer in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Interpretation of Word’s Usage According to Its Meaning and a Critical Analysis of Differing Tafaseer’, Fauzia Aqdus in the subject of Botany after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Systematics and Phylogeny of Macrofungi Associated with Trees Encompassing Murree Hills, Punjab Pakistan’, Hafsah Batool in the subject of Economics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Role of Women Empowerment in Achieving Sustainable Economic Development: Evidence from Selected Districts of Punjab (Pakistan)’ and Tabinda Siraj in the subject of Urdu after approval of her thesis entitled ‘A Study of Ideological Trends of Pakistani Urdu Poem’.
