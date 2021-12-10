Seeped in darkness

Karachi is known as the city of lights. These days, however, it is fast heading into darkness. Despite generating the largest share of the country’s GDP and being home to two major ports, the city and its citizens face a number of problems.
The infrastructure of the city is becoming worse by the day. Its roads are broken, and the traffic is impossible. Karachi needs proper management if the government wishes to see it continuing growing.
Ghulam Mustafa Saleem
Karachi
