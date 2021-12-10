Firefighting

In the last few weeks, various incidents of fire were reported in different areas of Karachi. Previously, shop owners suffered losses due to frequent closure of markets during the Covid-19 pandemic. These fire made matters worse as many shops were burnt completely.

Although relevant authorities are responsible for ensuring that such incidents are avoided, shopkeepers too should take measures to protect themselves from such disasters. In markets, one can often spot loose wires between shops. Shop owners should work with relevant departments to improve the situation inside the markets. Certified electricians should be employed to fix the wires and fire extinguishers should be placed inside every shop. There should also be a safe distance between shops to prevent such fires from spreading. Maintenance work should be done regularly. If timely surveys are conducted these incidents can be avoided.

Khurram Zia Khan

Karachi