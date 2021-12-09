Two commit suicide in Umerkot, Tando Allahyar

SUKKUR: Two people committed suicide in Umerkot and Tando Allahyar district.Hardpressed over poverty, Mst Kubran, wife of Meer Chand Oad, committed suicide by hanging herself to a ceiling fan of her house in village Walhar in Umerkot.
Amin Gul Oad, resident of Mangria viallge, committed suicide by touching 11,000 KV transmission wire in district Tando Allahyar. The deceased’s cousin, Nazir Oad, who tried to save his life, also received injuries in the process. Gul’s parents told the police that their son resorted to the extreme step after an arugment with his younger sister.
