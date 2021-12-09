8 dancers among 64 held at music concert

NOWSHERA: The police raided a music concert and arrested 64 accused, including eight female dancers, and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession.

Taking action on a tip-off, the Nowshera Kalaan police raided a music programme going on in a hotel in Ismailkhel area on Grand Trunk Road and arrested 64 persons, including eight lady performers.

It was learnt that the accused used to arrange dancing and music shows every Saturday and were charging heavy money by selling tickets to the visitors. The police also claimed that they had recovered weapons, music instruments and drugs from the accused. The female dancers were shifted to the Women Police Station, Mardan.