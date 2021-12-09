8 dancers among 64 held at music concert

NOWSHERA: The police raided a music concert and arrested 64 accused, including eight female dancers, and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession.
Taking action on a tip-off, the Nowshera Kalaan police raided a music programme going on in a hotel in Ismailkhel area on Grand Trunk Road and arrested 64 persons, including eight lady performers.
It was learnt that the accused used to arrange dancing and music shows every Saturday and were charging heavy money by selling tickets to the visitors. The police also claimed that they had recovered weapons, music instruments and drugs from the accused. The female dancers were shifted to the Women Police Station, Mardan.
PESHAWAR: Provincial Department of Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs will spend a sum of Rs750 million on...
ABBOTTABAD: Local administration once again carried out an anti-encroachment campaign in Khoker Maira area on...
MINGORA: A retired officer of the National Database and Registration Authority was shot dead by unknown persons in...
PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the repeated violations of the code of conduct...
PESHAWAR: The political parties particularly the opposition have failed to make seat adjustment for mayor and tehsil...
BARA: A police constable Abdul Raziq was dismissed in Khyber tribal district on Wednesday for violating police rules...