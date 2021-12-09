Macabre affair

The morbid lynching of a Sri Lankan citizen has appalled everyone. However, this vicious killing is not the first of its kind. The horrific murder of Mashal Khan and the burning alive of Shama and Shahzad Masih are fresh in one’s memory. It seems that young people in Pakistan are, unfortunately, turning to religious extremism to get out of their simmering frustration and anger.

It must be remembered that the weaponisation of religion for whatever reason is against the spirit of Islam. Pakistan has people from a number of different ethnic and religious backgrounds. There is a strong need to counter radical extremist ideologies if all these people are to live together in harmony. Rehabilitation and reintegration of extremist elements is also essential. We must also demand exemplary and just punishment of those involved in such morbid crimes. Failure to do so will not only result in a poor international image but also a perpetuation of the menace.

Usama Mughal

Kandhkot

*****

The PTI government has decided to take stern action against those who were involved in the death of the Sri Lankan manager in Sialkot.

A comprehensive strategy is needed to curb the extremist mindset taking root in society. It is time that the nation proceeded to do some introspection and started encouraging free thinking based on scientific facts in educational institutions.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad