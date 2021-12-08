Revocation of Nazia Hasan’s divorce certificate: SHC dismisses Ishtiaq Baig’s plea

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, seeking revocation of the divorce certificate issued to his late wife and famous pop singer Nazia Hasan by the secretary union council, Keamari, in March 2008.

Mirza Ishtiaq Baig had submitted in the petition the impugned divorce deed issued by the secretary union council, Bhutta Village, Keamari Town, in March 2008, eight years after the death of his wife Nazia Hassan which was based on malafide and was a practice of widespread forgery, bribery besides an attempt to extort money from him.

He submitted that he was lawfully wedded husband of the late Nazia Hasan, who died in the year 2000 in London, England. He submitted that he ran pillar to post to get the alleged divorce certificate to be cancelled but all in vain.

The SHC’s division bench comprising Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh and Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed, after perusal of the material available on record, observed that the petitioner has not set out any material particular of the fact of alleged bribery, forgery or who was instrumental therein.

The court observed that the factual controversy raised in the petition cannot be looked into in exercise of constitutional jurisdiction and dismissed the petition. The court observed that the petitioner will be at liberty to avail remedy before the competent forum, if so advised.

It is pertinent to mention that Mirza Ishtiaq Baig had filed a lawsuit against pop singer Zohaib Hasan for damages for his reported statements in the media about the death of his sister Nazia Hassan and marital status.

The court had also restrained Zohaib Hasan from making any defamatory and scandalous allegations against his brother-in-law Mirza Ishtiaq Baig about death of his sister Nazia Hasan and marital status in print, electronic and social media without having any credible and concrete information in his possession.