All possible steps to be taken to check extremist mindset: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that all possible steps would be taken to fight against extremist mindset.

The whole nation was saddened over Sialkot lynching incident, he said while talking to a private television channel. He said proper measures would be taken to brush out such mindset in future. An awareness would also be created among the masses to promote tolerance, he added.

Commenting on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, tactics for delaying court cases, he said the PMLN was playing drama through video, and audio clips to gain maximum time. Replying to a question about Rana Shamim's affidavit, he said the court is looking into the matter and the decision would be taken on the basis of evidence. He urged the PMLN leaders to submit receipts of London flats and video taps at the judicial forum and avoid wastage of time of the public.