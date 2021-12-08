Ehsanullah stuns selectors with his pace deliveries

ISLAMABAD: Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive got instant success as six feet five inches tall Ehsanullah stunned the selectors with 90m speed deliveries at the Diamond Ground here Tuesday.

Hundreds of talented youngsters belonging to Battagram and Matta areas (KPK) turned up for the trials watched by Aaqib Javed and Rashid Latif. Amongst the youth there was a pearl, a 19-year-old Ehsanullah whose height should be around six feet and five inches. He bowled fast and quick, touching almost 90m.

“I just play in my village. Though I played a few Grade II matches, I have not been able to show my real talent so far,” Ehsan said while talking to ‘The News’.

The lanky pacer was accompanied by his father. “I always pray for my son’s success and will continue to do so,” his father said.

Aaqib Javed during his address admitted that on the opening day of Kamyab Jawan Sports Cricket Drive they have spotted a talent who can touch 90m and was still raw.

There were a couple of other talented pacers and one odd batsman having good stance and ability to manage his strokes in a controlled fashion.