Employees observe pen-down strike against violence at PU

LAHORE: In protest against alleged hooliganism by Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) activists, Punjab University (PU) officers and employees observed a pen-down strike and a black day on Tuesday. The PU employees also took out a protest rally outside the vice-chancellor’s office against the act of vandalism. The senior officers of the administration and employees were wearing black armbands and holding placards inscribed with slogans against the IJT. A PU spokesperson said that the university Vice-Chancellor, Prof Niaz Ahmad, came out of his office to cool down the protesters and said that he had taken up the issue with the chief minister, chief secretary, secretary Higher Education and top officials of Punjab police. He said any attempt to sabotage peaceful academic environment of the campus would be dealt with an iron hand and all those involved in violent activities would not be spared at all. He asked the protesters to join their duties and let the administration take a stern action against the culprits as per law.