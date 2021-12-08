IFC to help Wasa in projects

LAHORE: International Finance Corporation (IFC) expressed interest in Wasa Lahore's sewerage improvement projects and waste water treatment plants.
A delegation of IFC visited Wasa Head Office here Tuesday and held a meeting with officials headed by Wasa Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Muhammad Ghaffran. The meeting was briefed by Wasa’s Director Planning Zeeshan Bilal regarding mega projects. The DMD told the delegation that Shahdara Sewerage Project, Ferozepur Road Sewerage Project, Hadiyara Drain Sewerage Project from Thokar Niaz Beg were discussed in the meeting. He said these projects were part of Wasa’s Master Plan 2040 and would improve the sewerage system of Lahore. He added that Shahdara Sewerage Project would benefit Clifton, Paracha Colony, Siraj Park, Baradari, Jinnah Colony, Chathha Park, Kashmir Colony, Bhutto Colony, Lajpal Nagar and other areas. The Ferozepur Road Sewerage Project will benefit the communities adjoining Gulberg, Garden Town, Faisal Town, Township, Model Town, Walton and Ferozepur Road. The communities adjoining the Hadiyara Drain Project and all the housing societies will benefit from this project, DMD maintained.
LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with cold and dry conditions was witnessed in the City here Tuesday while Met office...
LAHORE: The Board of Revenue has retrieved more than 15 acres of state land valuing Rs230 million in its drive in...
LAHORE: At the direction of Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Mian Tariq Latif, Divisional...
LAHORE: An accountability court Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the Punjab University illegal appointments reference...
LAHORE: In protest against alleged hooliganism by Islami Jamiat Talaba activists, Punjab University officers and...
LAHORE: School Education Department Punjab has formally issued a notification vis-à-vis recitation of any Surah from...