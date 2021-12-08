IFC to help Wasa in projects

LAHORE: International Finance Corporation (IFC) expressed interest in Wasa Lahore's sewerage improvement projects and waste water treatment plants.

A delegation of IFC visited Wasa Head Office here Tuesday and held a meeting with officials headed by Wasa Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Muhammad Ghaffran. The meeting was briefed by Wasa’s Director Planning Zeeshan Bilal regarding mega projects. The DMD told the delegation that Shahdara Sewerage Project, Ferozepur Road Sewerage Project, Hadiyara Drain Sewerage Project from Thokar Niaz Beg were discussed in the meeting. He said these projects were part of Wasa’s Master Plan 2040 and would improve the sewerage system of Lahore. He added that Shahdara Sewerage Project would benefit Clifton, Paracha Colony, Siraj Park, Baradari, Jinnah Colony, Chathha Park, Kashmir Colony, Bhutto Colony, Lajpal Nagar and other areas. The Ferozepur Road Sewerage Project will benefit the communities adjoining Gulberg, Garden Town, Faisal Town, Township, Model Town, Walton and Ferozepur Road. The communities adjoining the Hadiyara Drain Project and all the housing societies will benefit from this project, DMD maintained.