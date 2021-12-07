Alumni reunion of CUI held

ABBOTTABAD: Alumni Reunion 2021 of Abbottabad Campus of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) concluded here on Monday with the participation of more than 200 alumni of the 2001 to 2013 batches.

Commandant Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul Maj Gen Omer Bukhari attended the event as chief guest.Addressing the gathering, Maj Gen Omer Bukhari applauded the efforts of CUI, Abbottabad campus for organising the event in honor of the alumni. He also commended the contributions made by CUI, Abbottabad campus at national and international levels and stated that he was very happy to see international students from various countries besides the students from all regions. He assured that the Pakistan Army would always support CUI in all matters related to education.

Director COMSATS Prof Imtiaz Ali Khan said that he was pleased to address the Alumni Reunion, which has been organised to reconnect alumni with their alma mater, commemorate the wonderful past, celebrate the present achievements and to strengthen the professional networking for a bright future.

He added that the university faculty comprises 590 members. The convener of the event Dr Azizullah Sayal while addressing the forum stated that the university was proud of the achievements made by the alumni in various fields.