Ajoka invites nominations for 2nd Shahkaar Awards

LAHORE: Ajoka Theatre has invited nominations for the second Shahkaar Theatre Awards. The awards have been instituted to acknowledge the contribution and perseverance of theatre practitioners and artistes.

Ajoka launched Shahkaar Arshad Durrani Awards in 2020, in the memory of Ajoka’s veteran actor Arshad Durrani (late) with collaboration of the Shahkaar Higher Education Research Hub, a project by Sumaya Durrani, Doctoral Research, University of New South Wales, Sydney.

Veteran actress Nadia Jamil and young actor Sibt-e-Hasan were the recipients of first Shahkaar Arshad Durrani Awards. The second awards were announced at a memorial meeting held to mark the third death anniversary of Arshad Durrani at Ajoka office. The meeting was chaired by Ajoka’s chairperson Zara Salman and attended by Ajoka members, friends of Arshad Durrani and students of Ajoka Institute’s acting class. Tributes were paid to Mr Durrani for his undying commitment to theatre. Co-actors shared memories of his passion and will power to keep performing despite illness and old age.

The Awards are in two categories: “Theatre Excellence” and outstanding contribution to performing arts, “Against All Odds”. The nominations can be submitted to Ajoka office with supporting information by 24th December. The nominations can be made by performing arts organisations and practitioners, including those associated with Ajoka Theatre. A seven-member jury of eminent professionals will make the final selection. The awards include cash award and a shield. For “Theatre Excellence”, nominees should be under the age of 40 and at least 10 years’ experience in socially meaningful theatre while for “Against All Odds” award, preference will be given to nominees over the age of 50, who have been associated with performing arts for over 20 years.