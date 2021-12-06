Shafiq elected Commonwealth Handball treasurer

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Handball Federation President Muhammad Shafiq has been elected unopposed as Treasurer Commonwealth Handball Association for a term of four years.

The elections were conducted in the virtual General Assembly held Sunday, presided over by Gen(R) Charalambos Lottas from Cyprus, Vice President, Commonwealth Handball Association.

Dr Hassan Mustafa President International Handball Federation also attended this meeting meant to elect new office bearers.

While all other leading office-bears were elected unopposed, the election of President and vice president from Africa were held.

Mrs Ruth Noluthando Saunda (South Africa) bagged 62 percent votes to edge out Stephen Nielson (Scotland) for the post of President Commonwealth Handball Association. Nielson got 38 percent votes.

In vice president elections for Africa’s post, Gikaria Nderitu (Kenya) got 91 percent votes and Mayanju Willy (Uganda) had to contend with 9 percent votes.

The entire panel of the office-bearers who have been elected during the Commonwealth Handball Association General Assembly are: President: Mrs Ruth Noluthando Saundra (South Africa); Secretary-General: Jibril O Saudu (Nigeria); Treasurer: Muhammad Shafiq (Pakistan); Vice Presidents: Gikaria Nderity (Kenya), Roger Slandly (Trinidad Caribean/ America), Nurul Fazal Bulbul (Bangladesh); Gen( R) Charalanbos Lottas (Cyprus); Mitchell John Mikirao ( New Zealand).

Muhammad Shafiq has already been re-elected third time unopposed as Secretary-General, Asian Handball Federation during its Congress held on 5th November 2021.