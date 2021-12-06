Underage biker killed in truck-car collision

LAHORE: A 12-year old motorcyclist was killed and three others injured when a speeding car collided with a truck in the Defence C area on Sunday.

A rashly-driven car collided with a motorcycle while crossing the signal near Phase 8 Broadway Road Defence C, killing 12-year-old Jawad Hameed on the spot and seriously injuring Abdul Rehman, Iman and Naqash. Police arrested the driver who was later identified as Saim and shifted the body to the morgue and three injured to the hospital.

Body found: Body of an official of a sensitive department was found in a canal in Haier police area here on Sunday. Locals informed the police about the body in BRB Canal. Police reached the spot, removed the body and shifted it to morgue. The victim was identified as 42-year old Shaukat of Sheikhupura, Narang Mandi. He was a Naib Subedar, the police said.

Suicide: A 60-year old man committed suicide for unknown reasons in Nishtar Colony on Sunday. The victim was identified as Rehmat Masih of Kamahan village in Nishtar Colony. Rehmat committed suicide by putting a noose around his neck. Police shifted it to the morgue.

Accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,014 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours. In these accidents, 13 people died, whereas 1,107 were injured. Out of this, 659 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 448 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Hit to death: A 30-year-old trainee ASI was killed by a speeding car in the Nawab Town police area here Sunday.

TASI Babar Ali of Pind Gopi Rai, Thokar Niaz Baig was posted at Hanjarwal police station. He was on his way to Ayub Chowk for election duty when a rashly-driven car hit his bike, resulting into his instant death. The driver left his car on the spot and escaped. Police registered a case on the complaint of the victim's uncle.

Later, his Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh. Punjab IG, Lahore CCPO, DIG Operations, divisional SPs, subordinate officers and family members attended.Edhi Welfare Centres: Monthly performance report of Edhi Welfare Centres was released on Sunday.

Around 254 persons killed in different accidents in different areas were shifted to different places by Edhi ambulances free-of-cost and 748 injured persons were shifted to hospitals. Around 7,523 patients were shifted from homes to hospitals and from hospitals to homes. Around 1,350 bodies were shifted from hospitals to homes.

The coffin burial of 48 bodies was arranged by Edhi Foundation, 68 out of 184 people who were admitted to Bilquis Edhi Home were taken home by Edhi ambulances. Medical aid / medicines were provided to 10,540 patients under Edhi Free Dispensary.

Under Edhi Free Langar, 8,543 people were provided one time meal. Edhi spokesperson has appealed to the people to report any emergency to Edhi Emergency No. 115 immediately.