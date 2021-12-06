Sialkot incident culprits deserve strict penalty: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said the Punjab government equally shared the grief of the family of Sri Lankan citizen and all people of the country. The chief minister said police reacted immediately after this tragic incident and not only arrested the accused involved in this barbaric act but also maintained law & order.

Justice will be served in this case at any cost, CM assured. Usman Buzdar said that IG Police had been directed to complete the challan of those who were arrested. He said that, like other high profile cases, the government would bring this case to its logical end.

The Sialkot incident is a stigma and disgrace to humanity, he said. Those who were involved in this brutality deserved deterrent punishment and the Punjab government would ensure it by fulfilling all requirements of justice.

office-bearers: The Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has congratulated EMRA president Muhammad Asif Butt, Secretary Saleem Sheikh and other office-bearers on their victory in Electronic Media Reporters Association (EMRA) elections.

The chief minister expressed hope that the newly-elected body would come up to the expectations of the journalist fraternity and turn EMRA into an effective platform. Sindhi people: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated the people of Sindh on Sindhi Culture Day. The chief minister said that the culture of Sindh, having colours of love and unity, is one of the ancient and unique cultures of the world. Sindhi are our brethren.

Cafe’: On the special instruction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Café Kushhal for differently-abled people has been established in Deputy Commissioner Complex, Mianwali. The chief minister said that the Café would be run by special people and the earnings from the cafe would be spent on their welfare.

Usman Buzdar said that in abilities special people are not less than other human beings as they have special abilities. This Café will not only provide job opportunities to the special people but will also prove to be helpful in their welfare.

He said that the scope of such Cafés would be extended to other districts as well. Elected representatives Abdul Rehman Khan, Amin Khan, office-bearer of PTI, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khurram Shehzad and DPO Mianwali inaugurated the Café Khushhal.

CM grieved: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the murder of Assistant Commissioner Jhang Imran Jaffer in a firing incident in the precinct of Langrana police station. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family of late AC.

While taking notice of the firing incident, Usman Buzdar sought a report from IG Police and directed the immediate arrest of the accused and an investigation report of this tragic incident should be submitted to the CM office.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed deep grief over the death of three persons, including two girl students in a traffic accident near Dina. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured. Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and RPO Rawalpindi about this tragic accident.