Wheelchairs, sewing machines, rickshaws distributed among needy

LAHORE: Al-Khidmat Foundation Central Punjab and Punjab Baitul Maal distributed 50 sewing machines, 30 wheelchairs, 20 white canes and rickshaws among the deserving people of Nankana district.
The donations were made at a ceremony organized by Jamaat-e-Islami affiliated social welfare organisation, Al-Khidmat Foundation, in collaboration with Punjab Bait-ul-Maal on the occasion of World Disabled Day on Friday at Nankana Sahib.
The ceremony was presided over by Chairman Punjab Bait-ul-Maal Malik M Azam, while other guests included President of Sikh In Pakistan Siva Society, Sardar Surjit Singh Kanwal, Senior Vice President Khidmat Foundation Pakistan Syed Ehsanullah Waqas, President Al-Khidmat Central Punjab Ikram-ul-Haq Sobhani, President Al-Khidmat Nankana Dr Ghulam Murtaza and Secretary Mian Waseem Ramzan, and large number of notables of the area.
Speaking on the occasion, Ehsanullah Waqas expressed his commitment to make Nankana Sahib a free wheelchair recipient district next year. He said his organisation has been serving the troubling humanity for over seven decades and is fully committed to continue its mission to serve the less fortunate across the country.
