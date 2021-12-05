Centre to introduce national AI policy soon, says Amin

Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque said on Saturday that the federal government will soon introduce the country’s national artificial intelligence policy.

“Cyber security is the first important pillar of the digital policy 2021 of the ministry, and the digital transformation of Pakistan corresponds with cyber security,” said Haque while addressing a conference on blockchain organised by IR Next.

He said Pakistan’s first cyber security policy was approved by the federal cabinet this year, adding that the government was fully committed to introducing the national AI policy soon.

Highlighting the importance of IT in economic development, the federal minister said that a leader is one who envisions the future requirements of a nation.

“The IT ministry has been on the path of landmark steps to make Pakistan digital. The federal cabinet has already been made paperless by shifting work to tablets and android cellphones. The governance of parliament will also be made paperless by this government.”

He said his ministry is ready to work with industries and the academia through trilateral agreements, and bring the recommendations of a committee on data protection, cyber security and collaborative modus operandi before the cabinet.

“The IT ministry is committed to equipping the 60 per cent young population of Pakistan with IT expertise by providing 3G and 4G services, especially in the remotest areas of Pakistan that are far away from the urban centres.”

Panelists from Europe, America and the Middle East were also engaged, besides the panelists of Pakistan's universities. The panelists exchanged views and experiences on BlockChain technology.

Chairman IR-Next Dr Khalid thanked Federal Minister Syed Aminul Haque for taking landmark initiatives in the IT sector. The conference ended with the distribution of awards to the IR-Next team.

IR-Next is a solution provider organisation working on BlockChain, IOT and Artificial Intelligence with the public and private sectors.

Blockchain is a system of recording information in a way that makes it difficult or impossible to change, hack, or cheat the system.

A Blockchain is essentially a digital ledger of transactions that is duplicated and distributed across the entire network of computer systems on the BlockChain.