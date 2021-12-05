About time

A country that fails to improve its educational standards will never be able to prosper. Pakistan lags behind other countries in development because it seems that education has never been prioritised here.

However, the government’s decision to introduce the Single National Curriculum (SNC) in Pakistan is encouraging. It was established to overhaul the educational system across the country. All education will be streamlined and made uniform. Persons from different socioeconomic strata will be able to get similar education. It is hoped that the government will take proper steps to implement the SNC, and that the SNC will deliver what it was made for.

Sadaf Ayub

Lakki Marwat