Poor judgement

On November 29, President Alvi’s son signed an MoU with an American company for affordable dental healthcare. This MoU was signed at the Sindh Governor House. This move was criticised by a number of people, and seemed an unfair use of the place. The president later apologised for it. In the past, a number of people have used their offices for furthering personal interests.

The PTI came to power with promises to eradicate corruption, but three years on, no influential person has been punished. Most cases by the government were built on half-baked and incomplete evidence. So much so that in July 2020, the apex court remarked that NAB seemed to have a discriminatory approach. It is essential that those in power do not misuse it.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad