Friday December 03, 2021
National

Son kills stepmother in Jacobabad

December 03, 2021

SUKKUR: A son shot dead his stepmother on Thursday in district Jacobabad over the ‘Karo Kari’ issue.The accused son, Kamil Keehar, gunned down his stepmother Mst Sabhahi after accusing her of being ‘Kari’ in village Hurmat Keehar in Jacobabad. Karampur Police have so far failed to arrest the accused.