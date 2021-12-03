Son kills stepmother in Jacobabad

SUKKUR: A son shot dead his stepmother on Thursday in district Jacobabad over the ‘Karo Kari’ issue.The accused son, Kamil Keehar, gunned down his stepmother Mst Sabhahi after accusing her of being ‘Kari’ in village Hurmat Keehar in Jacobabad. Karampur Police have so far failed to arrest the accused.
ISLAMABAD: Twitter Inc. said on Thursday it has removed more than 3,000 accounts that were operating as foreign...
KARACHI: Karachi Institute of Economics and Technology held its fourth International Conference on Computing and...
SUKKUR: The brother of a bride was killed in celebratory aerial firing in district Sanghar on Thursday.The family of...
SUKKUR: The excise police in Jacobabad seized 50 kgs of charas from a truck and arrested its driver on Thursday.An...
SUKKUR: Robbers shot dead a trader and injured his brother when they resisted a robbery attempt in district...
SUKKUR: Former leader of the opposition, Syed Khursheed Shah, has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan as a puppet who is...