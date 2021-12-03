Same old games

Unfortunately, Pakistan fell into the hands of selfish politicians and dictators soon after independence, and its economy was ruined. It became dependent on foreign aid and loans. Every leader who assumed power claimed to want to root out corruption from the country and work for economic recovery – by borrowing from international lenders.

Ironically, they all blamed their predecessors for creating the need to borrow. At the same time, the government being replaced blamed the incumbent rulers for being IMF puppets. Even now, while the PML-N and the PPP claim that the country is being ‘sold’ to the IMF, the PTI is pinning the blame on them for creating the mess in the first place. One wonders if things will ever change.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad