Too many problems

Life in a developing country like Pakistan is not easy. First, the burgeoning defence budget is forcing the government to sideline education and social services, which is affecting people’s quality of life. Second, extremism is apparently once more seeping into the country. Groups like the TLP damage state property, kill people with impunity and adversely affect the social and ideological fabric of the state. Third, corruption is rampant and meritocracy is on the decline. Fourth, the rights of women and minorities are being threatened. Crimes against women are increasing, and blasphemy laws are misused to the disadvantage of minorities.

While international organisations should intervene whenever human rights are abused, the government too should work to impart liberal education to encourage equality and harmony amongst people. It should include moral philosophers when making policies with technocrats. Maybe Pakistan and its neighbouring countries need to come together like European countries did when the EU was established. This will prevent wars and lead to economic prosperity.

Haleema Sadia

Rawalpindi