Disabilities among newborns increasing at alarming rate

LAHORE: Disabilities among newborn are increasing at an alarming rate of 13.7 percent across the world for which awareness about the causes and legislation was direly needed in the country. This was stated by scientist Prof Dr Aurangzeb Hafi on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, being observed today (Friday). In a message on the day, he said that teratogens, the substances used in medicines as an ingredient, were responsible for physical and chemical abnormalities during the embryonic stages.
