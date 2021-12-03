Moot highlights plastic pollution issue

LAHORE: The National Incubation Centre Lahore (NICL) hosted SolutionsFest2.0: Reimagining our Relationship with Plastics in Pakistan in collaboration with the Innovation-Acceleration Lab at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan at LUMS.

According to a press release, the 3-day event was aimed to discuss, strategise and create solutions for plastic pollution. SolutionsFest2.0 brought together people at the heart of the design process and curated a community-led problem-solving engagement opportunity to address the issue of plastic waste management in Pakistan.

Ehsan Gul, Head of Experimentation at UNDP Pakistan Innovation-Acceleration-Lab, stated, “We need to rapidly prototype and experiment to find solutions for fixing the rapidly increasing plastic waste management problem in Pakistan. SolutionsFest2.0 provided an opportunity to bring sustainability enthusiasts, local recyclers, private sector partners, etc together to catalyse ideation and invention.” In his keynote address, Hammad Naqi Khan, DG World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Pakistan, appreciated the efforts of the participants and organisers and emphasised the importance of taking a collaborative approach, and involving stakeholders across the value chain from consumers to multinational corporations to the government to create synergies and tangible impact.

tolerance: A seminar on “Promotion of Teaching of Islam, Peace, Harmony and Tolerance” was organised by the Directorate of Student Affairs, University of Education (UOE) here on Thursday. According to a press release, renowned religious scholar Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi was the chief guest while UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the seminar. Addressing the seminar, Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi said that in the Holy Qur'an, Allah Almighty said, "The blessed life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the best example for you." We have to promote harmony and tolerance in the society in the light of Islamic teachings in order to achieve the goal of establishing lasting peace, he said.

Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that today's topic was very important considering the contemporary challenges and added the formation of any civilised society, was the responsibility of all the inhabitants but the educated people of this society have more responsibility on its shoulders.

PU: Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar on Thursday inaugurated watercourse lining at the university for providing canal water to agricultural lands. PU Resident Officer-II Jalil Tariq, Deputy Director Water Management Hafiz Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, teachers and officers of various departments were present on the occasion. Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar said that supply of canal water would have a positive impact on crop production.