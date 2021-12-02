CPNE office-bearers elected

LAHORE: Kazim Khan was elected president of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) in the polls held during the meeting of its standing committee in Lahore on Wednesday.

Amir Mahmood was elected secretary general while Ayaz Khan was elected senior vice president and Yousuf Nizami was elected deputy secretary general. The meeting passed a resolution to oppose the proposed controversial legislation for setting up the PMDA at every forum, terming it a black law to gag the freedom of expression in the country.

The meeting condemned the authorities’ high-handedness against media organizations including the unfairdistribution of advertisements, raids on printing presses, and pressurising the media managements on a number of other pretexts. The meeting demanded that newspaper arrears should be immediately paid to ease financial pressure on the media. The meeting passed another resolution to condemn some officers of the Information Department, accusing them of misconduct against the media organisations.