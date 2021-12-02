Pak squash players drop in rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash players have dropped in international rankings for December, according to Professional Squash Association (PSA).

PSA released the latest rankings on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s top player Tayyab Alsam has moved down to 47 from 42. Asim Khan moved to 70 from 68 and Ammad Fareed went down to 115 from 113.

Nasir Iqbal retained his 78th spot.

Israr Ahmed slipped to 117 from 110 and Farhan Zaman dropped to 125 from 108. Noor Zaman fell to 143 from 137.