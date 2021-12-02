Shaheen breaks into top five

LAHORE: Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has made it to the top five of the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings for the first time in his career after a fine show in the first Test against Bangladesh which Pakistan won by eight wickets.
The 21-year-old left-arm bowler, who grabbed seven wickets including a haul of five for 32 in the second innings of the Chittagong Test, moved up three places to fifth position, overtaking James Anderson, Kagiso Rabada and Neil Wagner.
Shaheen’s new-ball partner Hasan Ali also rose to a career-best position after finishing with a similar seven-wicket match haul that included a five-for in the first innings. Hasan advanced five places to 11th place. His previous best in Tests was 14th, in May this year.
Pakistan opener Abid Ali, who scored 133 and 91, jumped 27 slots to a career-best 20th position. Abdullah Shafique, who made his debut, entered the rankings at 83rd with scores of 52 and 73.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash players have dropped in international rankings for December, according to...
KARACHI: Aleem Dar, member of ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will team up with Ahsan Raza, who is one of the four...
KABUL: Afghan cricket officials are looking for a new national team coach after deciding by mutual agreement not to...
LONDON: Former British number one Johanna Konta announced her retirement from tennis on Wednesday.The 30-year-old has...
GALLE: Ramesh Mendis led the Sri Lanka fightback at Galle with a six-wicket haul to bowl out the West Indies, but the...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan lost a keenly awaited match against India 1-2 in the 20th Asian Squash Team Championship underway...