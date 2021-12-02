Shaheen breaks into top five

LAHORE: Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has made it to the top five of the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings for the first time in his career after a fine show in the first Test against Bangladesh which Pakistan won by eight wickets.

The 21-year-old left-arm bowler, who grabbed seven wickets including a haul of five for 32 in the second innings of the Chittagong Test, moved up three places to fifth position, overtaking James Anderson, Kagiso Rabada and Neil Wagner.

Shaheen’s new-ball partner Hasan Ali also rose to a career-best position after finishing with a similar seven-wicket match haul that included a five-for in the first innings. Hasan advanced five places to 11th place. His previous best in Tests was 14th, in May this year.

Pakistan opener Abid Ali, who scored 133 and 91, jumped 27 slots to a career-best 20th position. Abdullah Shafique, who made his debut, entered the rankings at 83rd with scores of 52 and 73.