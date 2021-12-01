Alvi links country’s development with university-industry collaboration

SUKKUR: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that no development can be achieved in the country without bridging the gap between the universities and industries. He said there is a need that the government and society should also be taken on board in this regard, adding that the role of youth was very important for the progress of the country and the well-being of the people, therefore, they would be provided more opportunities to complete higher education.

According to the spokesman of the University of Sindh Jamshoro, the president was addressing through a video link at a ceremony organised in the Technology Incubation Centre Faculty of Engineering and Technology University of Sindh, Jamshoro. The objective of the ceremony was to seek ideas from the students for the solution of different problems and challenges, the country is facing at present.