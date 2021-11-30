PM violating rules on transfer of officers, says Sindh CM

SUKKUR: The Chief Minister Sindh has said that the transfer of officers from the federating units should be conducted in accordance with the law, which binds the PM to hold meaningful consultations with the chief minister and that is not happening.

Talking to the media, the Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said the federal government is contravening the law on transfer and postings. The CM said that he was requesting the prime minister to review the Establishment Division’s order. He said according to Article 240, the rotation policy of the officers is governed by consultations of the Federation and provincial governments. He said the Sindh cabinet had rejected the transfer orders as the Sindh government needs them.

Talking about the undergoing demolition of the Nasla Tower, he said the issue of regularization of buildings was under cabinet discussion and a law would be formulated to allow that. He said people who invested their life savings were the worst sufferers of the episode. In this context, the Supreme Court directed the builders of Nasla Tower to refund the money to the registered buyers of residential and commercial units within three months. He said whoever made the mistake, either the builder or any official of the Sindh government, will face the law.

CM Murad Ali Shah said that Yaum-e-Taasis of the party would be marked today (Tuesday) in Peshawar which would be addressed by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. Earlier, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah accompanied by Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla and PPP MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon offered condolences to PPP MPA Nawab Ghaibi Sardar Khan Chandio on the demise of his wife. They also visited the Jillani House, Khairpur, to condole the passing away of former federal and provincial minister Syed Pervez Ali Shah with his brother, PPP MNA Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, and son, Syed Shahzad Shah Jillani.