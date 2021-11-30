CDA awards Rs10 bn contract of 10th Avenue to NLC

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has awarded Rs10.28 billion contract to the National Logistic Cell (NLC) for a mega project of 10th Avenue, an official of CDA said. The NLC emerged as lowest bidders after the development authority opened tenders on Monday.

The five-kilometre long 10th Avenue starting from I J Principal Road near Katarian Bridge will end at Srinagar High (old Kashmir Highway) while passing through sectors I-10, I-9 and H-10.

The NLC will execute development work on two packages of the 10th Avenue which include highway, underpasses at Railways track, sectors and a flyover at Srinagar Highway. The 10th Avenue like 7th and 9th Avenue existed on the master plan but work on it could not be commenced for one or the other reason. It will reduce distance between Rawalpindi and Srinagar Highway along with time consumed on travel time.

Reduction in distance and travel time will also benefit students of the International Islamic University and other educational institutions besides many Government offices located in G-10 Mauve area. It will also be an easy approach to Motorway and sectors of G, E and F series. Previously, the NLC was awarded contract of Rs 4.9 rehabilitation and expansion of I J Principal Road, the physical work on which had already been started.