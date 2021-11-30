ECC allows transit of 50,000 metric tons of wheat from India

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday allowed to pass through the donation of 50,000 metric tons of wheat from India through the Wagah border for the war-ravaged Afghanistan.

On the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the ECC held its hurriedly-called meeting on Monday in which it allowed transportation of 50,000 metric tons donation from India through the Wagah border for Afghanistan. Under the transit trade, Islamabad does not allow transportation of goods from India through trucks from the Wagah.

"On the basis of a special case as Afghanistan is facing a crisis-like situation, Islamabad granted permission for transportation of wheat from India," top official sources confirmed while talking to The News here on Monday.

The federal cabinet is the competent forum for allowing this one-time facility on the special instructions of PM Imran Khan. Till the filing of this report, the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) had not released an official press release related to the decision.